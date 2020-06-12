Dave Chappelle Ethers Candace Owens For Trashing George Floyd In New Comedy Special

Dave Chappelle is back with a new comedy special 8:46, which debuted today on Netflix.

The legendary comedian delivers his scathing takes on politics, celebrity and, of course, Trump. But the 46-year-old really let loose on African-American Trump supporter Candace Owens in response to the vile comments about George Floyd after he was killed by Minneapolis police.

She dug into his past in a disturbing video, claiming he was “no martyr” and made other inflammatory comments about the man who was killed by 44-year-old police officer Derek Chauvin. He was arrested May 29 and charged with third degree murder, but that charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

The three other officers, who watched Floyd die, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were fired after the fatal May 25 incident. They were charged with aiding and abetting.