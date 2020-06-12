Dave Chappelle Ethers Candace Owens For Trashing George Floyd In New Comedy Special

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Dave Chappelle is back with a new comedy special 8:46, which debuted today on Netflix.
The legendary comedian delivers his scathing takes on politics, celebrity and, of course, Trump. But the 46-year-old really let loose on African-American Trump supporter Candace Owens in response to the vile comments about George Floyd after he was killed by Minneapolis police.
She dug into his past in a disturbing video, claiming he was “no martyr” and made other inflammatory comments about the man who was killed by 44-year-old police officer Derek Chauvin. He was arrested May 29 and charged with third degree murder, but that charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.
The three other officers, who watched Floyd die, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were fired after the fatal May 25 incident. They were charged with aiding and abetting.
Dave Chappelle was not here for it.
RELATED: Candace Owens Disgustingly Lies About Rape Statistics In Baltimore
He said in the special, which was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, “I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway.’ I don’t give a f— what this n— did. I don’t care what this n— did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p—. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.”
The Azealia Banks reference is a hint to the rapper claiming she had sex with Dave Chapelle, which he has never addressed.
The title 8:46 references the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against Floyd’s neck and Chappelle says that was also the time that he was born.
Watch the 27-minute stand up special below.
(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS