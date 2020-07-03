Arrest Warrant Issued For SoCal ‘Karen’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Karen who was involved in multiple racists tirades in Southern California has been charged with battery.
According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say the woman has been identified as 56-year-old Lena Hernandez from Long Beach. On Friday (July 3), the Torrance City Attorney’s Officer charged her with misdemeanor battery.
The charge stems from an October 11 incident at Del Amo Mall in Torrance during which Hernandez is accused of pushing and striking a victim, according to CBS. She was reported to police later that day but there was no video footage. Torrence police say a formal crime report was taken.
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez, who has yet to be apprehended.
Hernandez was recorded during another racist rant in Torrance park on June 10. Via cell phone video, she’s seen yelling at a young woman who was trying to work out in the park.
Video of another incident, believed to be taken the same day, shows Hernandez making racist comments to a man in a parking lot, which began with threatening violence.
"Next time you ever talk to me like that, you're gonna get your ass kicked by my family. They're gonna f**k you up!"
She also said, "Get the f**k out of this world, get the f**k out of this state, go back to whatever f***ing Asian country you belong in. You little f***ing bitch! This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here!"
TMZ reports that law enforcement says there’s not enough evidence for prosecutors to file criminal charges against Hernandez for either of the June incidents.
