Arrest Warrant Issued For SoCal ‘Karen’

A Karen who was involved in multiple racists tirades in Southern California has been charged with battery.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say the woman has been identified as 56-year-old Lena Hernandez from Long Beach. On Friday (July 3), the Torrance City Attorney’s Officer charged her with misdemeanor battery.

The charge stems from an October 11 incident at Del Amo Mall in Torrance during which Hernandez is accused of pushing and striking a victim, according to CBS. She was reported to police later that day but there was no video footage. Torrence police say a formal crime report was taken.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez, who has yet to be apprehended.

Hernandez was recorded during another racist rant in Torrance park on June 10. Via cell phone video, she’s seen yelling at a young woman who was trying to work out in the park.