Breonna Taylor’s Family Claims She Was Still Alive After Being Shot

A new court filing made by the attorneys representing Breonna Taylor’s family on Sunday (July 5) claims the 26-year-old was alive for up to six minutes after she was shot by police officers but never given medical assistance.

According to the New York Times, the document also contends that the March 13 shooting was motivated by Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer’s desire to clear a block in one of the city’s most blighted neighborhoods for redevelopment.

The docs say Breonna’s home was raided by police because there was "a political need to clear out a street for a large real estate development project" and that “a newly formed, rogue police unit” was created to violate “all levels of policy, protocol and policing standards.”

The family also claims that less than a month after Taylor’s death and over a three-week period, eight homes in her neighborhood were demolished in an effort to speed up a multi-million dollar development plan.

City officials called the claims by Taylor’s family a “gross mischaracterization,” and referenced the coroner who performed the autopsy to indicate that Breonna’s injuries would have been lethal regardless of medical treatment.

The new 31-page complaint presents a new narrative of events leading up to the raid, which it calls “wanton” and “reckless,” and tries to fill in the details of how Taylor died at the hands of police.

According to Taylor’s death certificate she was struck by five bullets.

“In the six minutes that elapsed from the time Breonna was shot, to the time she died, we have no evidence suggesting that any officer made entry in an attempt to check and assist her,” Sam Aguiar, the family’s lawyer, said to the NY Times. “She suffered."

Since Taylor’s shooting, the City of Louisville has banned “no-knock” warrants. Only Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in her death have been fired. However, none have been officially charged in her killing.

