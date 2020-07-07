Kyrie Irving Producing TV Special About Breonna Taylor

Kyrie Irving wants justice for Breonna Taylor, and he's using his platform to make sure the world doesn't forget that the cops who killed her are still free.

According to ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets star is producing a program called #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor set to premiere on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on PlayersTV. The special will "feature calls for action in response to Taylor's death, including pleas to local and state officials, advocacy for voter registration, and encouragement for people to make posts that bring attention to Taylor's case."

Irving will be joined by Common, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Jemele Hill, and others.

#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor will continue Kyrie's mission to bring attention to police brutality.

"[It is] critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women," Irving said.

The 26-year-old EMT worker was killed by Louisville police officers in March as a result of a mistaken drug raid at her apartment. Authorities were serving a narcotics warrant but no drugs were found at her home.



Taylor was shot eight times while she was sleeping. Taylor’s death is one that has touched off months of global demonstrations over the death of Black people by police officers.

Since Taylor’s shooting, the City of Louisville has banned “no-knock” warrants.



Only Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in her death have been fired. However, none have been officially charged in her killing.