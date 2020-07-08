Don Lemon Spars With Terry Crews Over Black Lives Matter Tweets

Terry Crews has gone viral for a series of tweets about Black Lives Matter and the imaginary issue of Black supremacy.

And an appearance on Don Lemon’s CNN Tonight on Sunday, July 6 raised further questions.

Crews tweeted on June 30, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”



During the CNN interview Crews argued the Black Lives Matter movement does not care about Black people if they are killed by other Black people. Looking shocked, Lemon said, “What does that have to do with equality, though, Terry? I don't understand what that has to do with equality because -- listen, there's crime. There are people in those communities who -- those people aren't just being nonchalant about gun violence. I lived in Chicago. There are many people who are working in those communities to try to get rid of the gun violence. The gun culture in this country is prevalent.”

Lemon continued, “But I don't understand what that has to do with a movement that's for equality for Black people. It's not mutually exclusive that you care about equality for Black people that somehow you are going to stop random violence or ,unfortunately, kids from being shot. It just seems like apples and oranges.”



The 51-year-old actor retorted, “Black people need to hold other Black people accountable. I said the same thing -- this is the Black America's version of the Me Too Movement. If anything is going to change, we, ourselves, need to look at our own communities and look at each other and say, this thing cannot go down.”



Appearing to ignore the work Black communities have done to fight crime in their own communities for decades, Crews then complained about people holding him accountable on social media.



Lemon cooly responded with, “Terry, you're a high-profile person. You're writing things out there. You know you're going to get backlash. You know people are going to respond to what you are saying on Twitter. So I don't think you should be surprised by that. I have skin as tough as an armadillo because of what I do. I think maybe you should adapt that.”



On June 7 Crews tweeted, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”



Watch the Don Lemon and Terry Crews exchange below:

