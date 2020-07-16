Mayor Of Louisville Under Investigation Over Handling Of Breonna Taylor Case

The Government Oversight and Audit Committee of the Louisville Metro Council has passed an order to investigate the city’s mayor, Greg Fischer's, handling of Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police.

The order, passed on Tuesday (July 14), will also investigate the death of David McAtee and the protests that arose during the aftermath of the news of Taylor’s passing. In a press release, the committee said the "action and inaction of Fischer's administration" prompted them to open an investigation.

"Metro Council and the public at large seek to better understand these events and surrounding circumstances by examining the role of, decisions made by, and orders given by any officers of the consolidated local government and any board or commission," the release read. "This includes but not limited to Mayor Greg Fischer, his leadership team, and his administration (the “Administration”) and LMPD by and through its agents.”

It continues: “Metro Council and the citizens of Louisville demand a transparent, public process whereby the truth of these events comes to light and critical missing information is revealed to help resolve the aforementioned issues and omissions."

Taylor was shot eight times inside her home by Louisville police on March 13 who were serving a no-knock-warrant.

According to CNN, McAtee was shot in June after police and the Kentucky National Guard attempted to disperse protesters.