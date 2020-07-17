Porsha Williams Says She Will 'Happily Sacrifice' Her Freedom For Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams was arrested earlier this week for protesting at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor. Although she would have faced up to five years in prison (charges were dropped earlier today, July 17), the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star insists she would do it all over again.

"For me, love is an action word," Williams said during an appearance on MSNBC. "I can't just sit at home, post on Instagram, etc, and feel like I'm doing something to help this push forward. This entire situation needs to be escalated to the next level and for me whatever it takes to make that happen, I will happily be a part of that. I happily sacrifice myself and my freedom in that moment to raise awareness for Breonna Taylor."