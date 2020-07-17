Porsha Williams Says She Will 'Happily Sacrifice' Her Freedom For Breonna Taylor

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Porsha Williams was arrested earlier this week for protesting at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor. Although she would have faced up to five years in prison (charges were dropped earlier today, July 17), the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star insists she would do it all over again.
"For me, love is an action word," Williams said during an appearance on MSNBC. "I can't just sit at home, post on Instagram, etc, and feel like I'm doing something to help this push forward. This entire situation needs to be escalated to the next level and for me whatever it takes to make that happen, I will happily be a part of that. I happily sacrifice myself and my freedom in that moment to raise awareness for Breonna Taylor."
Williams was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing in connection with the arrest. She was among 87 people arrested during the protest this week.
Williams says it's especially important to continue making noise for Taylor now that the uproar on social media has quieted: "Her life matter more than ever now if we don't seek justice for her, if she never receives justice, that's an injustice to all of us, African-Americans [and] all humans."
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
