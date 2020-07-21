'Good Morning America' Producer Daisha Riley Dead At 35

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Good Morning America is mourning the loss of the show's producer Daisha Riley, who died unexpectedly at 35.
GMA co-host Michael Strahan shared the news of Riley's death with viewers on Tuesday, saying it was "a tough morning" for their staff. No specific cause of death has been given.
"One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away," he said. "She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling."
"You might not have known Daisha Riley's name, but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work," said Strahan, 48. "Because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story."
"She was beloved by all of us here. Her smile lit up a room," he added. "It's hard for us and difficult to even wrap our heads around this, but we can't express how much we are going to miss her. We are thinking about her family and her fiancé, Tyrone, this morning."
GMA anchor Robin Roberts also paid tribute to Riley on Twitter.
"Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman....talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way," she wrote. "Condolences to her beloved family. Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha's grace & grit," she added.
Photo Credit: Daisha Riley, Twitter
