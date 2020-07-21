'Good Morning America' Producer Daisha Riley Dead At 35

Good Morning America is mourning the loss of the show's producer Daisha Riley, who died unexpectedly at 35.

GMA co-host Michael Strahan shared the news of Riley's death with viewers on Tuesday, saying it was "a tough morning" for their staff. No specific cause of death has been given.

"One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away," he said. "She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling."