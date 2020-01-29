Michael Strahan Speaks Candidly About Rumored Kelly Ripa Feud

Michael Strahan is speaking candidly about his split from Live with Kelly and Michael and his current relationship with former co-host Kelly Ripa.

The former New York Giant defensive end-turned show host recently spoke with the New York Times, and while he was gentle in his responses, he hinted that his time on the CBS morning program was less than ideal.

First, Strahan says that when he began his career in television, he says he was surprised by the “selfish” way people would carry themselves in the business.

"In sports, you can put as many great players as you want on a team, but if one guy out there is worried about himself, it will not work,” the 48-year-old explained. “Then on television, I've had jobs where I got there and felt like: Wow, I didn't know I was supposed to be a sidekick. I thought I was coming here to be a partner."

Strahan reveals he tried to "have a meeting every few weeks with her," and that everything "was fine." Then one day, according to Michael, "She said she didn't want to meet."

"Can't force somebody to do something they don't want to do," he added.

Eventually, Strahan quit the program in favor for a spot on Good Morning America. He says he made the move when "certain things that were going on behind the scenes just caught up." Upon hearing the news, Ripa would call in sick and take a pre-scheduled vacation.

Michael Strahan also said that his departure from the show "could've been handled better."

"I didn't wake up and say, 'I want a job at GMA.' I was asked to do it by the people who run the network. It was really not a choice. It was a request. But it was treated as if I was the guy who walked in and said, 'I'm leaving'," he explained. "That part was totally misconstrued, mishandled in every way. People who should have handled it better have all apologized, but a lot of the damage had already been done. For me, it was like: Move on. Success is the best thing. Just keep on moving."