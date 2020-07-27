Michelle Obama Pushes For Voter Registration 100 Days From Election Day

With just 100 days left until Election Day, Former First Lady Michelle Obama issued out a new message urging people to register to vote

On Sunday (July 26), she shared her latest inspirational message thanks to the When We All Vote organization as the countdown for the 2020 presidential election is near.

"We've only got 100 days left ... and we've got to direct every ounce of energy we have into making sure everyone we know understands the importance of their voice and their vote," Mrs. Obama said.

As co-chair of When We All Vote, the previous FLOTUS said she is committed to voter registration as she helps to target the race and age gap in voter participation.

"All that good work you've been doing—all the outreach ... the voter registration parties ... the efforts to make sure no American has to choose between their health or their vote on Election Day—that work is more important than ever before," Obama continued in her message.

During the spring, When We All launched a digital voter registration technique and also openly supported the push for mail-in voting as the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges for voting in person on election day.

"With everything that's been going on this year, this election could not be more important for the future of our country,” Mrs. Obama says.

Watch Michelle Obama’s 100 Days Out message below: