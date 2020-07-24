WATCH: President Obama Is First Guest On “Michelle Obama’s Podcast”

After announcing that our former first lady Michelle Obama would launch a new podcast on Spotify this month, a trailer for the premiere episode teases a few of the guests that will be featured including a snippet with the first guest of the show, her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“I’m the ‘Yes We Can’ man,” Mr. Obama says near the end of the one-minute guest teaser.

For the first episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” the former Flotus and Potus have a one-on-one conversation focused on the nation’s citizens during these unprecedented times of social, civil and health rights, according to Variety.

“Given everything that’s going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience — and our consciences,” Mrs. Obama says in the episode’s introduction the publication reports. “Not to mention all the challenges we’re experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community,” Mrs. Obama continues.

As far as quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, the power couple speaks to what it has been like being cooped up together.

“I’ve been loving it,” Barack says before Michelle responds, “I’ve been having a great time. But we’ve had some interesting conversations… because these are some crazy times.”

Additional guests for “The Michelle Obama” Podcast include Dr. Sharon Malone, wife of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Washington Post columnist Michele Norris, Conan O’Brien, and more.

The highly anticipated podcast launches exclusively on Spotify on July 29.

Watch the teaser below: