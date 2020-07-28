A George Floyd Hologram Will Be Displayed In Several States

Kenyan mural artist Allan Mwangi, also known as Mr.detail.seven, paints a graffiti mural in the Kibera slum in Nairobi on June 3, 2020, depicting the American, George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, in the United States. (Photo by Gordwin ODHIAMBO / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by GORDWIN ODHIAMBO/AFP via Getty Images)

The image will be projected in historically significant locations.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

The legacy of George Floyd will continue to live on as he will soon be honored with a hologram.

Change.org has partnered with the George Floyd Foundation to create the image of the 46-year-old which will be displayed in glowing yellow light along with his name.

The image was unveiled Monday night (July 27) in Richmond, Virginia where a statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, used to stand. Several of Floyd’s family members gathered for the debuting ceremony.

BET To Air Special Coverage Of George Floyd's Houston Funeral Today

Tonight, the hologram is slated to appear again in Richmond, but this time, it will be where a Robert E. Lee statue formerly stood. Lee was the general of the Confederate army during the Civil War.

From Richmond, the hologram will make five other stops in cities between North Carolina, Georgia and other southern states, following a similar route as the 1961 Freedom Rides during the Civil Rights era.

According to TMZ, Floyd’s family said they wanted the hologram displayed in places they felt needed to see it the most right now.

Watch video of the hologram below.

