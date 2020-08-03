Chicago Sees Significant Increase In Violent Crime

Chicago, which has been troubled with an increase in deadly gun violence for several months is reporting a further spike in shootings.



The Chicago Sun Times reports, 105 murders were reported in July, nearly a 139 percent increase over the 44 reported a year ago. In addition, there were a total 406 shooting incidents in the city, a 75 percent increase over the 232 in the same month in 2019.



There are a reported 430 homicide cases in Chicago this year with murders up 51 percent from this time last year.



Additionally, Chicago Sun Times reports in July of 2020 there were “573 people were shot in the city — at least 58 of them juveniles, including a 9-year-old boy killed by gunfire Friday night as he played outside on the Near North Side.”



One of the more high-profile shootings was 15 people being shot and wounded at a funeral home on the city’s South Side on July 21.





Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said in a statement about the increase in violence, “As we continue moving more officers into the districts and closer to our communities, we have also been focused on creating teams that can address violent crime head-on within our most vulnerable neighborhoods.”



He also added, “Our officers will engage directly with residents. We will hear their concerns, and continue to work in partnership with them as part of an all-hands-on-deck effort to curb the violence in our communities.”