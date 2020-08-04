Florida Landscapers Handle Racist Karen Like Pros

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
After a racist “Karen” lashed out with hateful racial slurs at a group of Black landscapers in Orlando, Florida they had the perfect response for her verbal attack.
The rant was captured on video on Monday (August 2) as the white woman started screaming “You f***ing b**ch,” to the group of men a number of times.
RELATED: Vermont Woman’s Racist Black Lives Matter Rant Goes Viral
Two of the landscapers then looks at the camera to say, “This is the type of shit we go through, man,” one says, with another saying, “We didn’t even do nothing. We out here working—it’s 94 degrees.”
“Have blessed day ma’am!”
RELATED: Black Florida Family Receives Racist Letter From Neighbor After Celebrating Daughters’ Graduation
As the woman continues to scream at the workers using the more racial slurs including the n-word, another landscaper responds “I love you, God loves you. You’re going to pass out in the sun! You gotta go into your house!”
A separate video reportedly shot by a neighbor shows that the Orlando woman was arrested.
(Photo Credit: Twitter via @Blac1st)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS