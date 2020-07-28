Vermont Woman’s Racist Black Lives Matter Rant Goes Viral

“Black lives don't matter at all to me," the woman yells during a Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter protest on Saturday (July 25). "White lives matter. You've had everything. Free f****** everything. Blacks have been coddled for years.”

A new viral video has surfaced coming out of the state of Vermont showing a white woman going on a verbal racist attack outside the Vermont State House.

RELATED: White Indiana Residents Bring Assault Weapons To BLM Protest To Intimidate Peaceful Demonstration

Continuing her rant the unidentified woman continues to say “free college, free everything. Your test scores are higher. Everything! Free college, free everything and it's still not enough and never will be. Never will be.”

According to local Vermont outlets, the protest was made up of nearly 150 Black Lives Matter protestors and close to 250 Blue Lives Matter protestors.

"I'm not shocked, because I know Vermont has its really racist undertones," said Noel Riby-Williams, co-organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest. "The racism here is probably even scarier than in other places—it's hidden, and you don't know when it's going to come, and it will shock you at any moment."