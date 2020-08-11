MAKING HISTORY: BET Airs Special On VP Candidate Kamala Harris

Many people in the country are celebrating Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate, potentially making the California senator the first Black woman to serve as vice president of the United States. In light of this historic moment, BET will air BLACK AMERICA VOTES: The VP Choice, a news special profiling Harris and unpacking the impact her candidacy will have on the election, and on American politics.

CBS This Morning Saturday co-host Michelle Miller will host the special, which will air live on BET and BET Her this Sunday, August 16 at 7pm ET. An all-female lineup of guests will include elected officials, activists and other thought leaders in the Black community.

Standing in the shadow of Rep. Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and to win the Democratic nomination for President, Harris will be a formidable partner to Biden as the two prepare for what will likely be an epic battle against the Trump ticket.

BLACK AMERICA VOTES: The VP Choice airs Sunday, August 16 at 7pm ET on BET and BET Her.