Susan Rice Says Trump Must Be Handed ‘Overwhelming’ Defeat in 2020 Election

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice said that President Trump should not only be handed a defeat in November, but that the result should be “overwhelming” given what is at stake.

Rice said during an appearance on MSNBC that because of potential interference from Russia and the possibility of him trying to remain in office despite an electoral loss, the message must be concrete.

“The more resounding the outcome,” said Rice, “the harder it is for Donald Trump to manipulate and obscure a potential loss.”

Trump has cited possible mail-in ballot voting, which could be used to mitigate coronavirus spread, as vulnerable to voter fraud without any evidence. Critics believe that the president could potentially use that as a method to question the results of the election.

Rice said it is important for both Democrats as well as Republicans to have a free and transparent election, not just for the presidency, but for all ballot candidates.

“Even if Republicans think that it’s in their interest for Donald Trump to retain power by any means necessary, it may not be in their interest because the same tools that he uses to his own advantage can disadvantage members of both parties,” she said.