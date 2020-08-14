LeBron James Helps Turn Dodger Stadium Into Massive Voting Hub

LeBron James is helping to make Dodger Stadium a hub for voting in Los Angeles.

Thanks to the efforts of More Than A Vote — a nonprofit coalition of Black athletes and artists working to educate, energize and protect young communities of color by fighting systemic voter suppression — the Dodgers are officially the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting. The NBA star is a co-founder of the organization.

Any registered voter in Los Angeles County can visit the stadium over a five-day period and parking will be free.

Additional details are yet to be announced, however the MLB team announced on Thursday (August 13) that all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing.

RELATED: LeBron James Receives $100 Million To Build Media Empire

"We are all in this together," James said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. "This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us are now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting."

Dodger Stadium has been closed to the general public during the 60-game MLB season. It and surrounding property have already hosted the county's largest COVID-19 testing site and been a site for emergency equipment and a food distribution site for those experiencing food insecurity.