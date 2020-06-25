LeBron James Receives $100 Million To Build Media Empire

Even with the 2019-2020 NBA season currently on hold, it isn’t stopping LeBron James from making big moves.

On Thursday, Bloomberg released its latest issue featuring a cover story about James and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, and the $100 million investment they received for their growing media empire. Their current platform includes UNINTERRUPTED, film and tv production company SpringHill Entertainment and brand and culture agency the Robot Company.

The three companies will be combined to create a new entity called SpringHill Company. Carter will serve as its CEO, while James will take on the role as chairman, which will "aim to give a voice to Black creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or underserved."

“I’ve always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me," James said in the press release.



"Now I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches. The SpringHill Company defines empowerment. You see it in the team we’ve built, the stories we tell, and the community our work will serve."

In addition to the pair’s new roles, SpringHill Company’s new board will feature tennis legend Serena Williams, Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner, Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino, Elisabeth Murdoch, Marc Rowan, Paul Watcher, and B. Scott Minerd. The $100 million investment comes from Guggenheim Investments, UC Investments, SISTER, and SC.Holdings.

Congrats to LeBron James and Maverick Carter on their newest, amazing endeavor.