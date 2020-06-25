LeBron James Receives $100 Million To Build Media Empire

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 02: NBA Player Lebron James and Maverick Carter attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

LeBron James Receives $100 Million To Build Media Empire

The NBA star and his business partner Maverick Carter are forming SpringHill Company.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Even with the 2019-2020 NBA season currently on hold, it isn’t stopping LeBron James from  making big moves.

On Thursday, Bloomberg released its latest issue featuring a cover story about James and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, and the $100 million investment they received for their growing media empire. Their current platform includes UNINTERRUPTED, film and tv production company SpringHill Entertainment and brand and culture agency the Robot Company.

The three companies will be combined to create a new entity called SpringHill Company. Carter will serve as its CEO, while James will take on the role as chairman, which will "aim to give a voice to Black creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or underserved."

RELATED: LeBron James’ Doc On His School Is The Inspiration We All Need Right Now

“I’ve always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me," James said in the press release.

"Now I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches. The SpringHill Company defines empowerment. You see it in the team we’ve built, the stories we tell, and the community our work will serve."

In addition to the pair’s new roles, SpringHill Company’s new board will feature tennis legend Serena Williams, Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner, Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino, Elisabeth Murdoch, Marc Rowan, Paul Watcher, and B. Scott Minerd. The $100 million investment comes from Guggenheim Investments, UC Investments, SISTER, and SC.Holdings.

Congrats to LeBron James and Maverick Carter on their newest, amazing endeavor.

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC