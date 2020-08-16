Newsweek Apologizes For Op-Ed Questioning Kamala Harris' Citizenship

Newsweek on Friday apologized for running an op-ed that questioned the citizenship of Sen. Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential candidate. An editor’s note replaced the magazine’s earlier defense of the post.

“We entirely failed to anticipate the ways in which the essay would be interpreted, distorted and weaponized,” Josh Hammer, the magazine’s opinion editor, and Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, write. The op-ed, however, will remain on the site, with the note attached.

Conservative attorney John Eastman wrote the op-ed, arguing that The Constitution doesn’t allow birthright citizenship. Further, he tried to raise doubts about the California Senator’s eligibility based on her parents’ immigration status. Her mother was born in India and her father was born in Jamaica.

Initially Newsweek tried to defend the piece, arguing that Eastman “was focusing on a long-standing, somewhat arcane legal debate” about the 14th Amendment and not trying to “ignite a racist conspiracy theory around Kamala Harris' candidacy.”