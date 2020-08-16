Pro-Trump Hate Group Gets In Violent Fight With Michigan BLM Protesters

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A pro-Trump hate group found themselves in a heated physical altercation with Black Lives Matter protesters in Michigan over the weekend that resulted in hundreds of people being involved.
Established in 2016, the “Proud Boys” group is listed as a hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, got into a tense and brutal fight at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place during an anti-racism vigil in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday (August 15).
The alt-right group initially planned a rally in Kalamazoo to support police officers and denounce Antifa, WWMT-Channel 3 reports but when members of the People’s Defense League of Michigan arrived at the rally to counter-protest, it is reported that members of Proud Boys pepper-sprayed them, causing a fight to erupt.
“The Proud Boys, they not only have hatred for Jewish people and Muslim people, but they’re also very hateful of anybody who doesn’t look like them or act like them,” said the Rev. Nathan Dannison, pastor of the First Congregational Church, who hosted a vigil by counter-protesters prior to the incident.
Rev. Dannison continued his speech urging those to practice non-violence and non-aggression as the Proud Boys marched toward the counter-protestors waving symbols of hate.
“Let’s work together to remain peaceful and manifest positive energy with each other, to take care of each other, to take care of our own selves and our own safety, and to defend one another.”
WWMT reports that police officers arrived on the scene seven minutes after the violent fight broke out.
