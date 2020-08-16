Pro-Trump Hate Group Gets In Violent Fight With Michigan BLM Protesters

A pro-Trump hate group found themselves in a heated physical altercation with Black Lives Matter protesters in Michigan over the weekend that resulted in hundreds of people being involved.

Established in 2016, the “Proud Boys” group is listed as a hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, got into a tense and brutal fight at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place during an anti-racism vigil in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday (August 15).

The alt-right group initially planned a rally in Kalamazoo to support police officers and denounce Antifa, WWMT-Channel 3 reports but when members of the People’s Defense League of Michigan arrived at the rally to counter-protest, it is reported that members of Proud Boys pepper-sprayed them, causing a fight to erupt.

