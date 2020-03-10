State Department Seeks To List White Supremacist Group As Terrorist Organization

The U.S. State Department is looking to designate a white supremacist group as a foreign terrorist organization.

Officials reportedly want to have the designation finalized by next week, according to people familiar with the effort, Politico reports. The White House, which has previously expressed interest in only designating Islamist extremists terrorists, has not yet signed off.

The terrorist designation would be for the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen, which was founded in the United States but has expanded into the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Estonia.

Designating Atomwaffen would send a major signal that the U.S. considers far-right terrorism as a rising danger that ignores national boundries, thanks mostly to the Internet.

The Trump administration has increased its focus on far-right extremism. In February, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that his agency has “elevated to the top-level priority racially motivated violent extremism so it’s on the same footing in terms of our national threat banding as [the Islamic State terrorist group] and homegrown violent extremism.”

Five alleged members of Atomwaffen were arrested by the FBI last month while six members of Atomwaffen have been convicted since 2018 on charges including planning terrorist attacks and murder.

Joshua Geltzer, a counterterrorism expert who served on the National Security Council from 2015 to 2017, described the potential terrorist organization designation “long overdue.”

“There are 68 groups on the State Department list of foreign terrorist organizations, and not one is a violent white supremacist group,” Geltzer said. “We don’t use national security tools just to be symbolic, but I think finally adding to this list a white supremacist organization would really show that the U.S. recognizes the threat these groups pose, is willing to confront them using appropriate tools, and is now awakened to their distinctly transnational nature.”