11-Year-Old Girl Who Starred In Anti-Gun Violence Video Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Written by BET Staff

An 11-year-old girl who once starred in an anti-gun violence video has been killed during a drive-by shooting in Madison, Wisconsin. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports that Anisa Scott was riding in a car on Tuesday afternoon (Aug.11) when a shooter fired into the vehicle, striking her in the head. According to police, the driver of the car, a friend of Scott’s family, was the intended target. RELATED: Chicago Teen Fatally Shot While Teaching Her Mom A TikTok Dance Police arrested two teens Andre Brown, 16, and Perion Carreon, 19, in connection with Scott’s death on Friday (Aug. 14). The motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed.

“There are lots of moving parts in a case like this, evidence, leads, that go into making the case that are still active, things to be done,” Acting Police Chief Victor Wahl said. “So I’m not going to go into too much detail about what has connected us to these two at this point.” At seven years old, Scott was featured in a video shot by local filmmaker Rafael Ragland that was a call to action towards gun violence in the community, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “I just want to go outside and play, like a 7-year-old is supposed to do,” Anisa says in the video kneeling prayer at the edge of her bed. “I don’t want to die." RELATED: Atlanta Boy, 9, Shot In Drive-By While Making Tik Tok Videos

“They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing,” Anisa says through tears as she continues to pray. “Please, Lord. Stop it. God, can you make it better?” A Unity March will be held on Saturday (Aug. 22), according to The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County on Saturday in Anisa’s memory.