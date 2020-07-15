Atlanta Boy, 9, Shot In Drive-By While Making TIk Tok Videos

A 9-year-old Atlanta boy is recovering at home after being shot four times in a drive-by shooting last Wednesday (July 8). He has been left in a wheelchair and is facing weeks of therapy before he will be able to walk again.

Javonni Carson, a fourth grader, who attends Atlanta’s Deerwood Academy was struck three times in the leg when shots rang out in a parking lot as he made Tik Tok videos with his siblings, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

An unidentified car reportedly drove by and someone began shooting into a crowd of people.

According to police, 42 shell casings were retrieved from the scene of the shooting. It is unclear who was the intended target and police have made no arrests.

Javanni’s mother, Keyona Carson said the boy is doing well, but is facing a difficult path to healing.

“He’s doing OK, but he has to go to counseling because he’s shell-shocked,” she told the AJC. “Every loud noise he hears, he thinks that it’s a gunshot.”

Javanni will have to undergo several weeks of physical therapy before he will be able to walk again and when school begins he will likely have to complete his schoolwork from home.

A GoFundMe Page was set up to help with Javanni’s hospital bills. So far it has raised about $12,000 of its $20,000 goal.