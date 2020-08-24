Kenosha Shooting: Wisconsin Governor Issues Statement On Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Front of Sons

Written by BET Staff

After Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot several times in front of his children by Kenosha police officers on Sunday (Aug. 23), Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement hours after the incident in solidarity with Black Lives Matter community. "Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha. Kathy and I join his family, friends and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries,” Evers says opening up his statement. “While we do not have all the details yet, what we know for certain is he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or in our country.”

A viral video that made its way to social media showed Blake walking away from officers, heading towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. That nearly fatal move almost cost him his life as officers began shooting at Blake multiple times as soon as he entered the car. It is being reported that the officers were not wearing body cameras at the time of the incident. Blake was taken to a Milwaukee-area hospital where it is reported that he is in serious condition.

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equality and accountability for Black lives in our country -- lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Denise Hamilton, Earnest Lacy, and Sylville Smith,” Gov. Evers continued in his statement. “And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.” Gov. Tony Evers concluded his statement to say. “I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

The incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.