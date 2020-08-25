BET News To Air 'A March For Action' With Rev. Al Sharpton

The recent police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23rd in Kenosha, Wisconsin has sparked local and national outrage, as the African American community is impacted by yet another incident of police brutality. This Friday, August 28, on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, The National Action Network (NAN) and supporting activists will descend on the nation’s capital to address this critical issue with the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks. BET News will air coverage of the event in a LIVE two-hour special titled “A March for Action.” Marc Lamont Hill hosts an in-depth conversation on this call to action and its urgency as our nation prepares for the biggest presidential election in a generation. “A March for Action” will air Friday, August 28, LIVE from 11 am - 1pm ET on BET.

“A March for Action” will include in-studio discussion with host Marc Lamont Hill and guest contributor Brittney Cooper (Rutgers University Scholar and Activist); also, live reporter presence on site in Washington, D.C. With the Lincoln Memorial as a backdrop, the location of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech, the call to action day will also feature a number of speakers and musical performances including Reverend Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, Attorney Benjamin Crump (legal counsel to the aforementioned shooting victim, Jacob Blake), the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, and DJ D-Nice. Gospel legend BeBe Winans will perform his new single “Black Lives Matter.”

For up-to-the-minute details on “A March for Action” please follow @BET & @BETNews on Instagram and Twitter.