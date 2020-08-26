BREAKING NEWS: Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times In The Back Identified

7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT:

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (August 26), the Wisconsin Department of Justice named the officer who shot Jacob Blake on Sunday. The officer has been identified as Rusten Shesky. According to the state DOJ, the officer has been a member of the Kenosha Police Department for seven years.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the state DOJ said police responded to the 28000 block of 40th Street after a woman reported her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be there.The state DOJ said it is continuing to investigate the incident and when completed, the agency will turn over its reports to a prosecutor and hopes to have its investigation completed within 30 days.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released a statement about the shooting in Kenosha, labeling it "despicable."

"While the two people who were killed and the person who was injured by gunfire have not yet been identified, we are thinking of their destroyed futures and their friends and families that must live with this overwhelming grief," he said.

Kaul added that the city's residents deserve the oppurtunity to grieve, peacefully protest and demand change. He also noted that those coming to Kenosha heavily armed "to attempt to spur chaos" should leave the city.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday (Aug. 23) as he approached the driver’s side door of his vehicle which held his three children ages 8, 5, and 3 years old. He is currently in critical condition at a Milwaukee area hospital.The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are currently investigating the shooting. Family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a press conference that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and it is not known if he will walk again.

This story is developing...