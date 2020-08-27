‘Go-Kart Karen’ Slaps Black Child And Calls Him A Racial Slur After He Accidentally Bumps Her With His Toy Car

A white woman is facing felony charges after police say she slapped an 11-year-old Black child in the face and called him a racial slur after a go-kart crash at a Florida amusement park last weekend.

According to a police report, 30-year-old Haley Zager was driving a go-kart at Boomers in Boca Raton on Saturday night when the young boy accidentally bumped his vehicle into hers.

Authorities claim Zager confronted the child after the ride, struck him in the face and yelled a racist slur at him in front of at least three park employees who were witnesses.

According to the New York Daily News, Zager admitted to hitting the victim, but says she didn’t use a racial slur. The boy reportedly suffered a swollen eye and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police also say they found a container of prescription pills in her underwear and charged her with multiple drug crimes.

Zager faces one count of cruelty toward a child and four counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records. She was taken into custody.