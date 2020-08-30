Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Accuses Cops Of Lying And Says She Had Nothing To Do With Drug Trafficking

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Jamarcus Glover claimed that police investigators are trying to make it look like he’s to blame for their botched raid in which officers fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Breonna Taylor.
In an exclusive interview with The Courier Journal, Glover, 30, said the cops used faulty information to convince a judge to grant them a no-knock search warrant of Taylor’s home on March 13.
"The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna's door. There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there," said Glover, who was the target of the narcotics investigation.
He denied that Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was involved in any illegal drug trafficking. Not long after his interview with the newspaper, the police arrested Glover on an outstanding warrant.
On the day that the police killed Taylor, Glover was recorded in a jailhouse phone call with another woman saying that Taylor was holding $8,000 for him, the newspaper said it independently confirmed.
Louisville police officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly executed a “no-knock” warrant at her apartment, which Taylor shared with her current boyfriend Kenneth Williams. Believing it was intruders, Williams fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. One officer was wounded, but Taylor had been hit eight times, and died.
The police raid found no money at Taylor’s apartment.
RELATED: Police Officer Fired After Breonna Taylor Shooting
Glover denied to the newspaper that he told the woman on the phone that Taylor had his money.
"I don't care what they put on the media, I never said it was some money in Breonna's house on that phone," he said, adding that he was talking to his “baby mama” in the phone call.
He continued: “It wasn't no whole lot of me sitting there talking about nothing in Breonna's house."
Photo of Jamarcus Glover by Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Photo of Breonna Taylor courtesy of Justice For Breonna.
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS