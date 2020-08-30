Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Accuses Cops Of Lying And Says She Had Nothing To Do With Drug Trafficking

Jamarcus Glover claimed that police investigators are trying to make it look like he’s to blame for their botched raid in which officers fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Breonna Taylor.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier Journal, Glover, 30, said the cops used faulty information to convince a judge to grant them a no-knock search warrant of Taylor’s home on March 13.

"The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna's door. There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there," said Glover, who was the target of the narcotics investigation.

He denied that Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was involved in any illegal drug trafficking. Not long after his interview with the newspaper, the police arrested Glover on an outstanding warrant.