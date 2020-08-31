Howard University Celebrates Alum Chadwick Boseman’s Life

Following the unexpected death of actor Chadwick Boseman on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, his impactful presence has left his friends, fans and family saddened by his passing.

As a Howard University alumnus and 2018 commencement speaker for the HBCU, the Bison community shared their thoughts on one of their very own on August 29.

“Boseman was a man of grace and humility. A deep thinker who had a deep passion for writing and uplifting his people. A staunch supporter of social justice, he did not shy away from using his voice in service to those without one,” said Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President in an official statement. “We now know he was in a fight for his life yet continued creating magic for all of us without missing a beat. He lived a full life by the magnitude of his example.”