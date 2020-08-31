Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Caught On July Video Fighting Two Women

Written by BET Staff

A newly surfaced video shows Kyle RIttenhouse, the Illinois teenager accused of killing two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wis., in an altercation with two women last month. According to the Racine Journal Times, Rittenhouse was spotted on the video in downtown Kenosha July 1 inserting himself in an argument between the two, along with another man. Soon after, a third young woman gets into a scuffle with one of the other women. At that point, Rittenhouse begins to punch one of the women as the other man tries to hold him back.



The others recording the incident begin to intervene in the fight along with several others.

That video is one of three circulating on social media showing different angles of the confrontation. Another shows Rittenhouse being kicked several times and another is unclear, but has audio of a woman yelling “stop.”

Reese Granville, one of the people recording the video told the Journal Times that he is unsure of what started the fight. He was only driving past and began to record.



Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor weapons use in the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Police seriously wounded Blake, 29, on August 23 when he tried to enter his car after intervening in a fight between two women. The officer who fired at him, striking him seven times, Rusten Sheskey, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.



Rittenhouse, who went back to his home in Antioch, Illinois after the shooting, was taken into custody. He opted not to appear at an extradition hearing last Friday (Aug. 28). A judge has scheduled a new extradition hearing for Sept. 25.