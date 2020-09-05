Kristen Welker To Moderate Presidential Debate

NBC News’ Kristen Welker is slated to moderate one of three scheduled presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.

Welker, co-anchor of Weekend TODAY and an NBC News White House Correspondent, will host the third and final presidential debate on Thursday, October 22, at Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee, according to NBC News.

“I could not be more thrilled,” NBC News anchor and commentator Andrea Mitchell said announcing the news in a broadcast Wednesday. “I could not be more thrilled.”

Fox News’ Chris Wallace and C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate the other two debates.

Wallace, the anchor of Fox News Sunday, will moderate the first presidential debate Sept. 29, at Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland, Ohio, while Scully, an editor, and producer at C-SPAN who hosts its well-known morning call-in show Washington Journal, will moderate the second debate Oct. 15, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, in Miami, the report says.

The single vice presidential debate between Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to occur on Oct. 7, at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will be hosted by Susan Page, the Washington, D.C. bureau chief for USA Today, the report notes.

The first and third debates will each feature six 15-minute segments on topics selected by the moderator. The second debate will be a town-hall-style platform, where South Florida-area residents will pose questions.

The vice presidential debate will feature nine 10-minute segments, the commission said.