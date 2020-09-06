Bond Denied For Georgia Trooper Who Fatally Killed Black Motorist

The former Georgia State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a 60-year-old Black man in the head won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. On Friday (Sept. 3), Screven County Judge F. Gates Peed denied bond for Jacob Gordon Thompson.



On Aug. 7, Thompson said he attempted to pull over Julian Lewis for a broken taillight. When Lewis refused to stop, the ex-trooper chased him until Lewis’ vehicle ended up in a ditch.



One week later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Thompson for felony murder and aggravated assault.

The judge ruled that it “would be inappropriate” to grant Thompson a bond because of the facts in the case, according to ABC News. Consequently, Thompson will remain in a county jail.

Attorney Francys Johnson, who is representing the Lewis family, praised the judge’s decision and the swift action of the investigators.

“The unprecedented pace of the investigation is a direct result of years of activism on these issues along with a sea-change in law enforcement leadership at the top of the GBI,” Johnson stated. “This case is not proceeding as business as usual.”

