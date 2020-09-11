National Black Farmers’ Association Calls For John Deere Boycott

The National Black Farmers’ Association (NBFA) is calling for a boycott of John Deere and the purchasing of their products.

The organization’s president John Boyd says the tractor company shows “little respect for Black farmers.”

“We are asking all NBFA members to stop buying John Deere tractors, implements, mowers and parts,” Boyd announced on September 9, 2020. “We are now open to new relationships with companies who value the work of NBFA members.”

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Calls For Hollywood Boycott Over Jacob Blake Police Shooting

NBFA believes John Deere has exhibited a lack of consideration for equality and inclusiveness, especially during the national protest movements over police brutality. The organization also claims they’ve repeatedly been denied invitations and equipment service calls take longer to complete for Black farmers compared to their white counterparts.

“We buy tractors and John Deere parts as well. We deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, not as a nuisance,” said Boyd.

With 116,000 members in 42 states, the NBFA is a substantial customer base for John Deere. But according to the organization, the company continues to participate at predominantly white farm shows and events while snubbing Black farmers’ events.

To learn more about the National Black Farmers’ Association, visit their website here.