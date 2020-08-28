Black Lives Matter Calls For Hollywood Boycott Over Jacob Blake Police Shooting

Following Tuesday’s professional sports strike started by the Milwaukee Bucks players refusing to participate in their playoff game in support of Kenosha, WI police shooting victim, Jacob Blake, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors wants Hollywood to follow suit.

Cullors wants to continue the boycotting momentum as she sees fit in the Hollywood industry.

“I think it's time for talent, writers, executives, the guild and SAG to show up for Black lives as well,” the TV writer tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Join this strike. Now is the time and our movement is really looking to unions to step in in a particular way and say 'We're going to hold back on allowing for the exploitation and the degradation of Black communities to continue under our watch.’ I think Hollywood can really show up in this moment.”

