Black Lives Matter Calls For Hollywood Boycott Over Jacob Blake Police Shooting

Following Tuesday’s professional sports strike started by the Milwaukee Bucks players refusing to participate in their playoff game in support of Kenosha, WI police shooting victim, Jacob Blake, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors wants Hollywood to follow suit.
Cullors wants to continue the boycotting momentum as she sees fit in the Hollywood industry.
“I think it's time for talent, writers, executives, the guild and SAG to show up for Black lives as well,” the TV writer tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Join this strike. Now is the time and our movement is really looking to unions to step in in a particular way and say 'We're going to hold back on allowing for the exploitation and the degradation of Black communities to continue under our watch.’ I think Hollywood can really show up in this moment.”
Cullors has confirmed that she has been in talks with some famed talent alongside other members of the Black Lives Matter movement to see what kind of protesting effort can be made.
“People are tired of having to say the same thing over and over again, and not seeing the change that we deserve from either party, frankly,” she says. “I think the work that we're up against right now is to ensure that we can get Trump out of office, but also ensure that we can get the Democratic Party to truly create policies that will make sure that Black people are protected from vigilantes and from police torture.”
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
