Roderick Walker Case: Georgia Rideshare Passenger Beaten By Police Says He Is ‘Scared’ To Describe His Ordeal

Roderick Walker, the Clayton County, Ga. rideshare passenger was seen in a viral video being beaten by sheriff’s deputies said from his jail cell that he is afraid and won’t even describe his ordeal because he doesn’t want what he went through to be distorted.

“I’m scared,” Walker told Atlanta station WSB-TV. “I don’t know what to say.”



Walker, 26, is being held in the medical unit of Fulton County Jail where he was transferred after being held in Clayton County Jail and being granted bond on Tuesday (Sept. 15).



Juanita Davis, Walker’s girlfriend, took the video of the incident in which she and Walker were in a ride-share vehicle when the deputies stopped the car for a traffic violation. Davis says that the deputies walked up to the vehicle and immediately asked Walker for his identification.



She said that she was forced to choose between trying to help Walker and fending for her children, who were in the car with them at the time.



“I had to just think about my children. Yes, I wanted to intervene. Do I care about going to jail trying to help someone I love, no I don’t, but I have a five-year-old and a four-month-old that I knew I had to be home with,” says Davis in an interview with BET.com. “It’s bad enough that their dad had to go, but there’s no reason that their mom had to go too. I did my part recording and I have my evidence.”



Walker asked why the officers needed it since he was a passenger. He was asked to step out of the car and the physical conflict between him and the officers ensued. One of the deputies involved has since been fired, according to WSB-TV. His name has not yet been released, but Walker wants charges filed against him.

Shean Williams, Walker’s attorney said that the incident was a violation of his clients rights. He said he has not been provided any documents on the case yet.



“Everything points to the fact that this was a traffic stop that ultimately led to my client being arrested being assaulted and his constitutional rights being violated,” said Williams.

In an earlier interview with BET.com, Williams said he was concerned about his client’s health and safety and wanted to secure his release as soon as possible.

“Our desire to get him out of jail is not only because of the fact that we believe these charges are frivolous and illegal, but also because we are concerned about his safety and his health and we need to get him a full workup,” said Williams. “We want all the charges against Mr. Walker dismissed because they are based upon frivolous and unlawful search and seizure. The battery that he's been charged with should have been charged against the officers involved, not him."