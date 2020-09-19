LeBron James Is ‘Pissed Off’ About Getting On 16 First Place MVP Votes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James Is ‘Pissed Off’ About Getting On 16 First Place MVP Votes

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won the honor for the second year in a row.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers may very well win an NBA Championship this year, however the superstar isn’t happy about not taking home additional hardware in the form of an MVP trophy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently took home his second NBA regular season Most Valuable Player award in a row, and while LeBron agrees that the Milwaukee Bucks forward deserves the award, he is steaming over how little respect he received in the voting.

"It pissed me off," James said when asked about losing the MVP race to Antetokounmpo. LeBron only received 16 first-place votes out of 101. It’s that fact that apparently has him angry, rather than just finishing second.

RELATED: LeBron James Wants A ‘True, Official’ Apology From The NFL To Colin Kaepernick

"That’s my true answer," James said. "That's what's pissing me off more than anything. Not saying that the winner wasn't deserving of the MVP, but that pissed me off."

Antetokounmpo was also named Defensive Player of the Year over James and his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. Giannis now becomes the third player, along with Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, to win both the MVP and DPOY in the same year. Antetokounmpo is also the only player other than Jordan to have multiple MVPs and a DPOY.

Antetokounmpo and his Bucks were stunned in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, losing to the Miami Heat in five games of that series. Milwaukee earned the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (53-12) over the course of the regular season.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC