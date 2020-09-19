LeBron James Is ‘Pissed Off’ About Getting On 16 First Place MVP Votes

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers may very well win an NBA Championship this year, however the superstar isn’t happy about not taking home additional hardware in the form of an MVP trophy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently took home his second NBA regular season Most Valuable Player award in a row, and while LeBron agrees that the Milwaukee Bucks forward deserves the award, he is steaming over how little respect he received in the voting.

"It pissed me off," James said when asked about losing the MVP race to Antetokounmpo. LeBron only received 16 first-place votes out of 101. It’s that fact that apparently has him angry, rather than just finishing second.

"That’s my true answer," James said. "That's what's pissing me off more than anything. Not saying that the winner wasn't deserving of the MVP, but that pissed me off."