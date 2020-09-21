Louisville Police Chief Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Possible Breonna Taylor Announcement

It's been nearly 200 days since Breonna Taylor was killed while sleeping in her apartment in Louisville. After months of protests and demands for justice from activists across the globe, Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron is expected to make an announcement about whether or not the state will put criminal charges against the cops who killed her.

In anticipation of the possible announcement, which is reported to be imminent, the Louisville police chief Robert Schroeder has declared a state of emergency for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to a memo sent out by the chief Monday, and reported by WKRN, the department is now under emergency staffing and reporting protocols to ensure enough coverage is available. The department is canceling all time off and vacation requests during this time.

Cameron released a statement about the investigation into Taylor's death earlier this month, after reports that a grand jury had been convened to review evidence in the case. “My office is continually asked about a timeline regarding the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline,” wrote Cameron on September 11. “My office has endeavored since day one to find the truth and pursue justice, wherever that may take us and however long that may take. In the meantime, conflicting rumors and reports circulate on a daily basis. The rumors do nothing to advance justice.”

On March 13, Louisville police officers shot Taylor, 26, at least eight times while serving a “no-knock” narcotics search warrant at her home as part of a narcotics investigation into her former boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover. However, Glover had been arrested earlier that night in a different location and no drugs were found in Taylor's home.

The police officers — Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson — were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting, and Hankison was later fired.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.