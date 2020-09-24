Breonna Taylor’s Mother Responds To Grand Jury Charges On Instagram

Breonna Taylor’s mother is speaking out about the lack of accountability and justice her daughter has received. The grand jury decision came down on Wednesday, September 21 resulting in not one of the officers involved in her daughter’s shooting death being charged with homicide.

Instead, former officer Brett Hankinson was charged with just three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree in connection with the fatal shooting of Taylor. A $15,000 cash bond was attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged. They remain on the force, while Hankinson was fired in July.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, took to Instagram to post a picture of her daughter and a caption that can simply be described as heartbreaking.

“It’s still Breonna Taylor for me💙💔💙 #ThesystemfailedBreonna,” wrote Palmer.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case: Attorney Benjamin Crump Speaks Out Against ‘Outrageous And Offensive’ Charges

The Taylor family’s lead attorney Benjamin Crump has also spoken out about the charges handed down by the grand jury and announced by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!” wrote Crump. “If Brett Hankison's behavior was wanton endangerment to people in neighboring apartments, then it should have been wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's apartment too. In fact, it should have been ruled wanton murder!”

See Tamika Palmer’s post about her daughter below.