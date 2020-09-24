Palmetto Cheese Pulled From Costco Stores After Owner’s Racist BLM Post

After calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “terror organization,” a popular pimento cheese brand’s owner has to live with the reality that he’s the reason that his brand has been removed from 120 Costco stores around the country.

The Post and Courier reports that Brian Henry, the founder of Palmetto Cheese, who is also the mayor of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, took to Facebook in August and posted a now-deleted message that painted the Black Lives Matter movement in a negative light.

"I am sickened by the senseless killings in Georgetown last night. 2 innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man," Henry wrote. "So why do we stand by and allow BLM to lawlessly destroy great American cities and threaten their citizens on a daily basis ... this has gone on too long. Rise up, America. This BLM and Antifa movement must be treated like the terror organizations they are," he wrote.

Following calls for a public boycott, Costco quietly discontinued the brand at its stores. At a Myrtle Beach location, a sign has confirmed that it won’t be coming back, reading: “The * (asterisk) on this sign means that these 2 items are discontinued and will not be re-ordered by Costco. Over 120 Costco’s throughout the US are no longer carrying this item.”

However, Henry believes that since there's been no official announcement by Costco, there's hope that Palmetto cheese will return to the store's shelves. “Costco rotates items in and out during the course of the year,” he said to The Post and Courier. They will occasionally add and drop products as a matter of normal business,” “We remain optimistic that Palmetto Cheese will be back on the shelves in the not too distant future.”