Kamala Harris Sent Social Media Into Hysterics With This Comment About Tupac

Kamala Harris has a lot of “California Love” for Tupac Shakur, to the point where she made a comment about the late rapper that sent Twitter in a frenzy.

During the NAACP’s virtual convention on Friday (September 25), Joe Biden’s running mate was asked who she believes is the “best rapper alive.”

"Tupac," Harris replied.

CNN commentator Angela Rye, who played moderator for the event, quickly corrected the vice presidential nominee, reminding her that the rap legend has been dead for 24 years. "He's not alive!” Rye responded.

"I keep doing that," Harris said while laughing.

"Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on. I'm with you," Rye added. "So Tupac, keep going."

Harris was again asked who she believes is the "best rapper alive," but ultimately couldn't come up with a specific answer.

"There's so many," she said. "There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane ... Keep going. Keep moving."

This is the second time Kamala Harris has made some head-scratching comments about Tupac. During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2019, Harris claimed she smoked weed in college while listening to Snoop Dogg and Tupac. However, as social media pointed out, Harris had graduated many years before both West Coast rappers made their debuts.

Then again...maybe the California senator knows something we don’t?