Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother Gets ‘Standing Ovation’ At GOP Event

The mother of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Kenosha gunman who killed two Black Lives Matter protesters and seriously wounded a third, reportedly received a standing ovation for being at a GOP event in Wisconsin.

Wendy Rittenhouse received a warm welcome at a meeting hosted by The Republican Women of Waukesha County in Pewaukee on Thursday (September 24).

Michelle Malkin, a conservative blogger who attended the event, shared a photo on Twitter alongside the mother of the accused murderer and her legal team.

RELATED: Lawyers For Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Won’t Reveal Who Invited Him To Kenosha

“Standing ovation from Waukesha County GOP women for my special guests, [John Pierce] & Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle's mom,” Malkin tweeted. “Huge shoutout sent from all of us in WI to warrior [Lin Wood]. I was able to talk to Kyle by phone & THANK HIM for his courage!”

Rittenhouse was charged with first degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor weapons use in the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. Another person, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also reportedly shot and wounded.

Rittenhouse is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Illinois, pending extradition to Wisconsin. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.