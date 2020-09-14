Lawyers For Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Won’t Reveal Who Invited Him To Kenosha

There are questions surrounding why Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people during a Jacob Blake protest, was even in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse’s lawyers claimed a business owner invited the 17-year-old from Illonis to protect property on the night of August 25 but the attorneys have not identified who made the request.



There were reports the owner was Anmol Khindri, who co-owns Car Source with his father. However, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Why would I? ... I’m already burned out. There was nothing left to protect.” According to Kenosha News, another person at CarSource said about Rittenhouse, “I don’t know that guy. He came out of nowhere.”

The Journal Times asked Rittenhouse’s attorneys to clarify who asked for the 17-year-old’s help to defend property. In response, they received an email from his lawyers that read, “This is not the time or forum to discuss the underlying facts and evidence. That information will be forthcoming in the future ... At this time, I can tell you that all available video is being carefully reviewed/analyzed and witness statements are being obtained. All information received to date totally supports that Kyle acted in self-defense.”



Rittenhouse lawyers are also claiming the weapon that was used to kill the two protesters did not cross state lines but was given to him by someone in Kenosha. The person who allegedly gave him the weapon has not been identified.

Rittenhouse was charged with first degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor weapons use in the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. Another person, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also reportedly shot and wounded.

Rittenhouse is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Illinois, pending extradition to Wisconsin. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

