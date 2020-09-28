Trump Campaign Used Data Mining On Black Voters 2016 To Suppress Their Vote, Report Says

Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign targeted 3.5 million African American voters in an attempt to make them stay home from the polls, according to a new investigative report. The news comes in what is shaping up to be a week of bad press for the president, just 38 days before the election.

U.K. news network Channel 4 reported that a large cache of data they obtained that was used by the Trump campaign on nearly 200 million American voters, the Black voters were categorized as a major part of the “deterrence” group -- or voters they wanted to keep out of polling places. Data used mined details on individual voters and their lives.

Civil Rights groups want Facebook to reveal the ads that Channel 4 says were tailored for specific audiences in 16 battleground states. The “deterrence” group was described by a Trump data scientist as one containing people the campaign hoped “don’t show up to vote,” according to the network.

RELATED: Presidential Campaigns Fighting For Black Voter Engagement in Michigan

Voters in this category were targeted with “dark adverts” on their Facebook timelines that did things like attack then-candidate Hillary Clinton and even continuously showed her using the “super predator” remark from a 1996 New Hampshire speech in reference to the 1994 Crime Bill. Republicans inferred in 2016 that she was saying this specifically in reference to African American youths, but her campaign denied this.

The data mining and use of social media was siphoned to places where Black voter turnout is important and could possibly have tipped the scales.

In Georgia, Blacks made up 61 percent of the “deterrence” category, although they make up 32 percent of the population. In North Carolina, Blacks were 46 percent of “deterrence” despite being 22 percent of the population.

For example, in Wisconsin, a battleground state that Trump won in 2016 by 30,000 votes, about 5.4 percent of voters are Black, but made up 17 percent of those marked as “deterrence.” This means 35 percent of Black voters in total were categorized in the group.