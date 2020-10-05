Versace VP Says He Was Racially Profiled After Being Stopped And Frisked By Beverly Hills Police

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The Beverly Hills Police Department released video on Friday (October 2) showing a police officer patting down, frisking, and searching a Black man for allegedly jaywalking across the street. Now, that Black man is speaking out with more details about the encounter.
Versace’s Vice President of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear Salehe Bembury was stopped by police on Thursday evening, according to the footage. He admits to jaywalking as he was using the GPS on his phone to get around.
The officer is seen asking Bembury for his ID, but then begins to search him. Bembury, who can repeatedly be heard saying he’s “nervous” and “uncomfortable,” seemingly complies and allows the search. The officer then asks multiple times if Bembury has any weapons on him after which Bembury tells him he does not. The officer later pats Bembury down as his arms are held behind his back.
On his Instagram page, Bembury relayed his experience.
“BEVERLY HILLS WHILE BLACK. I’M OK, MY SPIRIT IS NOT,” Bembury captioned a video post during which he says he was “searched for shopping at the store I work for and just being Black.” He’s also seen holding a Versace shopping bag.
Donatella Versace has since shown support for the designer in an IG post on Friday, saying she is “appalled” by the actions of the Beverly Hills P.D.
“I am appalled this happened to Salehe Bembury today,” she wrote. “He has been a consultant at Versace for a long time and the behavior he experienced is totally unacceptable. He was stopped on the street solely for the color of his skin.”
I am appalled this happened to Salehe Bembury today. He has been a consultant at Versace for a long time and the behavior he experienced is totally unacceptable. He was stopped on the street solely for the color of his skin. Stay strong @salehebembury. Sending you love and support x
The Beverly Hills PD released the body camera footage following Versace’s comments. See what went down below.
Photo: Beverly Hills Police Department
