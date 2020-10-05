Versace VP Says He Was Racially Profiled After Being Stopped And Frisked By Beverly Hills Police

The Beverly Hills Police Department released video on Friday (October 2) showing a police officer patting down, frisking, and searching a Black man for allegedly jaywalking across the street. Now, that Black man is speaking out with more details about the encounter.

Versace’s Vice President of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear Salehe Bembury was stopped by police on Thursday evening, according to the footage. He admits to jaywalking as he was using the GPS on his phone to get around.

The officer is seen asking Bembury for his ID, but then begins to search him. Bembury, who can repeatedly be heard saying he’s “nervous” and “uncomfortable,” seemingly complies and allows the search. The officer then asks multiple times if Bembury has any weapons on him after which Bembury tells him he does not. The officer later pats Bembury down as his arms are held behind his back.

On his Instagram page, Bembury relayed his experience.

“BEVERLY HILLS WHILE BLACK. I’M OK, MY SPIRIT IS NOT,” Bembury captioned a video post during which he says he was “searched for shopping at the store I work for and just being Black.” He’s also seen holding a Versace shopping bag.