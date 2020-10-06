'Karen And Ken' Couple Who Aimed AR-15 At BLM Protesters Indicted By Grand Jury

Patricia and Mark McClosky, a couple that went viral earlier this year for pointing an AR-15 and pistol at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis and coined as Karen and Ken by social media, have now been indicted by a grand jury.

According to NBC affiliate KSDK, the McCloskeys were indicted for exhibiting a weapon and tampering with evidence.

It’s not known why they were charged with tampering with evidence.

On June 28, the McCloskeys were captured on video brandishing their guns outside their mansion. The video shows them aiming their firearms at Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were walking through their neighborhood.

In July, the couple was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony. Donald Trump had previously defended the McCloskeys actions, and according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the President "said it is absolutely absurd, what is happening to the McCloskeys."

Mark McCloskey defended his actions in the viral video, claiming he felt threatened by the protesters.

"I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my health, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate," he told CNN at the time.

During their arraignments, the McCloskeys will enter a plea to the charges.