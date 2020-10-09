New George Floyd Mural To Be Released In Time For His Birthday In Houston

A new George Floyd mural is set to be released in time for his birthday on Wednesday (Oct. 14) in his hometown of Houston. Painted in the neighborhood where he grew up, the new painting will be unveiled on Monday (Oct. 12) during a special ceremony.

TMZ reports that Floyd’s family, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee will be in attendance. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner has also received an invite to the commemorating event.

Local artist, Ange Hillz, will be the creative eye behind the mural and was asked by the Floyd family to paint a piece after they were presented with some of his artwork at his funeral back in June. A neighborhood corner store where Floyd was regular will be the canvas for the mural.

Floyd’s brothers, Rodney and Philonise said they want the mural to send a message to the community. “People in my family all feel that George can’t vote, so everybody needs to get out for George, for Breonna, for Ahmaud,” they said. “He said he wanted to change the world, so here’s how we do it. By being the change.”

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who allegedly killed George Floyd, was reportedly released from a correctional facility Wednesday (October 7) after posting $100,000 of his $1 million bail.

George Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin pinned him down kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The police killing of Floyd became a catalyst for protests around the country calling for justice and reform.

