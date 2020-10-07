Former Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murdering George Floyd Released On $1M Bond

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who allegedly killed George Floyd, has reportedly been released from a correctional facility Wednesday (October 7) after posting $100,000 of his $1 million bail.

The 44-year-old former Minneapolis cop was being held at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. According to WCCO, Chauvin left the state prison facility at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday to be transferred to Hennepin County Jail where he was then able to post bail.

Chauvin’s unconditional bail was set at $1.25 million (or $1 million with conditions) according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s roster. State court records show that Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by Allegheny Casualty. He is not allowed to have any guns, work in law enforcement or security, have any contact with Floyd's family or leave the state without permission, according to the conditions of his bail.

George Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin pinned him down kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Two other officers helped while one stood by and watched. His death led to protests and demonstrations both in the United States and abroad shining a light on the injustices of Black men and women unjustly killed by white law enforcement officers.