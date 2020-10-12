Miami Street To Be Named After Trayvon Martin

A Florida street, that stretches in front of where Trayvon Martin used to attend high school, will soon be named after the slain teen. According to CNN, Miami-Dade County commissioners have approved a portion of NE 16 Avenue to be called Trayvon Martin Avenue. The Miami Herald reports that a section of the street will be renamed by the end of the year.

RELATED: Black Mothers Express Pain And Grief Of Losing Sons And Daughters To Police Violence

"Although borne out of tragedy, a new generation of activists was inspired by Trayvon Martin's death, and his name and image are recognized across the world and associated with the fight for social justice," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan said in a resolution on Oct. 6. "This board appreciates the social justice reforms spurred by his death, recognizes all that his legacy could have been, and would like to honor the life and memory of Trayvon Benjamin Martin."

RELATED: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Says She Disagrees With ‘Defunding Police’

Martin was 17 when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman's acquittal in Martin's shooting death sparked outrage and became one of the catalysts that sparked the social media hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.