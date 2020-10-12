Miami Street To Be Named After Trayvon Martin

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - JULY 20, 2013. About 400 people participate in a Justice For Trayvon Martin protest and march in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 20, 2013. Marchers called for the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue a civil case against George Zimmerman, who shot Trayvon Martin dead in a case that roiled racial tensions nationwide. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Miami Street To Be Named After Trayvon Martin

The teen’s death sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A Florida street, that stretches in front of where Trayvon Martin used to attend high school, will soon be named after the slain teen. According to CNN, Miami-Dade County commissioners have approved a portion of NE 16 Avenue to be called Trayvon Martin Avenue. The Miami Herald reports that a section of the street will be renamed by the end of the year. 

RELATED: Black Mothers Express Pain And Grief Of Losing Sons And Daughters To Police Violence

"Although borne out of tragedy, a new generation of activists was inspired by Trayvon Martin's death, and his name and image are recognized across the world and associated with the fight for social justice," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan said in a resolution on Oct. 6. "This board appreciates the social justice reforms spurred by his death, recognizes all that his legacy could have been, and would like to honor the life and memory of Trayvon Benjamin Martin."

RELATED: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Says She Disagrees With ‘Defunding Police’

Martin was 17 when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman's acquittal in Martin's shooting death sparked outrage and became one of the catalysts that sparked the social media hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

(Photo by Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC