Watch: Adorable Video Of 11-Year-Old Dressed Up As Senator Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris is hard on the campaign trail trying to save the country from four more years of Trump. She has supporters of all backgrounds, including little ones who can’t yet vote, but because of her candidacy can see themselves running for office one day.

Celeste Hardy, who is only 11, has gone viral for an adorable video of her dressed as the California senator. Wearing a blue blazer, pearl necklace and heels, she said in her best impression of the VP candidate, "When I become vice president, I want to help all the American people. I want to deliver health care for all, equality and justice under the law.”

She also pretended to wave to the crowd.

Senator Harris even saw the video and commented, “She has my vote. Tell her to keep leading.”

See the video and Harris’ comment below: