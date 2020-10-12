Watch: Adorable Video Of 11-Year-Old Dressed Up As Senator Kamala Harris

Watch: Adorable Video Of 11-Year-Old Dressed Up As Senator Kamala Harris

Celeste Harley is a viral hit.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Sen. Kamala Harris is hard on the campaign trail trying to save the country from four more years of Trump. She has supporters of all backgrounds, including little ones who can’t yet vote, but because of her candidacy can see themselves running for office one day.

Celeste Hardy, who is only 11, has gone viral for an adorable video of her dressed as the California senator. Wearing a blue blazer, pearl necklace and heels, she said in her best impression of the VP candidate, "When I become vice president, I want to help all the American people. I want to deliver health care for all, equality and justice under the law.”

She also pretended to wave to the crowd.

Senator Harris even saw the video and commented, “She has my vote. Tell her to keep leading.”

See the video and Harris’ comment below:

RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris Endorses BET’s #ReclaimYourVote Campaign To End Voter Suppression

On Aug. 11, Sen. Kamala Harris became the first Black and Asian woman, Alpha Kappa Alpha (the nation's oldest Black sorority) and HBCU alumna to be chosen as a vice-presidential candidate. According to Politico, within 48 hours after Biden named Harris his running mate, the campaign raised $48 million, averaging $1 million an hour.

Additionally, the campaign raked in $12 million on the day of her vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence. This is $2 million more than the day of the widely criticized presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

(Photo by Erinn Harley via Twitter)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC